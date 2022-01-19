CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
McGhee leads Liberty against Kennesaw State after 27-point outing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-8, 3-0 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 27 points in Liberty’s 88-49 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls are 6-2 on their home court. Kennesaw State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Flames are 4-0 in ASUN play. Liberty is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

McGhee is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Flames. Keegan McDowell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

