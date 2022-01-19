McGhee leads Liberty against Kennesaw State after 27-point outing

Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-8, 3-0 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-8, 3-0 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 27 points in Liberty’s 88-49 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls are 6-2 on their home court. Kennesaw State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Flames are 4-0 in ASUN play. Liberty is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

McGhee is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Flames. Keegan McDowell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

