McCoy leads Boston University against Army after 25-point game

Boston University Terriers (11-6, 2-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (11-6, 2-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-1 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays the Army Black Knights after Javante McCoy scored 25 points in Boston University’s 79-53 win over the American Eagles.

The Black Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Army leads the Patriot with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 4.1.

The Terriers are 2-2 in conference play. Boston University scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Black Knights. Aaron Duhart is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

McCoy is averaging 17.2 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.