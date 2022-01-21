McCadden leads Georgia Southern against Appalachian State after 20-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-9, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-9, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Elijah McCadden scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-72 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCadden is averaging 13 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Adrian Delph averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 49.2% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

