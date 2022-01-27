CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
McBride lifts North Texas past Southern Miss 63-54

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:11 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mardrez McBride matched his career high with a season-high 21 points as North Texas defeated Southern Miss 63-54 on Thursday night.

Aaron Scott had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (14-4, 7-1 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Rubin Jones added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Tyler Stevenson had 17 points and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-5). DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points.

___

___

