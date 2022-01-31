CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
McAdoo carries Detroit past Michigan-Dearborn 96-51

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 10:26 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin McAdoo scored 19 points as Detroit routed Michigan-Dearborn 96-51 on Monday night.

Madut Akec, DJ Harvey and Matt Johnson added 15 points apiece for the Titans. Harvey also had 12 rebounds, while Johnson posted seven rebounds and six assists.

The 96 points were a season high for Detroit (8-10).

National scoring leader Antoine Davis (24.0 ppg) of Detroit Mercy did not play. The school made no immediate announcement as to why.

Troy Campbell had 14 points for the NAIA-level Wolves. Jimmy Breaux added 10 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Mott had seven rebounds.

