Mathon leads Boston University against Holy Cross after 22-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-15, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (15-8, 6-4 Patriot) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-15, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (15-8, 6-4 Patriot)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays the Holy Cross Crusaders after Sukhmail Mathon scored 22 points in Boston University’s 76-72 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers are 7-3 in home games. Boston University is second in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Crusaders are 2-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

The Terriers and Crusaders square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javante McCoy is averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.