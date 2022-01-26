CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Mathon leads Boston U. past Lafayette 81-62

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:45 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Boston University beat Lafayette 81-62 on Wednesday night.

Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (14-8, 5-4 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 13 points and nine rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points.

Kyle Jenkins had 15 points for the Leopards (5-12, 2-4). Neal Quinn added 13 points. Leo O’Boyle had 12 points.

