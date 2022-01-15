CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Matharu leads No. 13 Texas women past West Virginia 73-57

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:27 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points to lead four in double figures and No. 13 Texas cruised to a 73-57 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night.

Matharu was 8 of 16 from the floor and was a point shy of matching a career best. Audrey Warren added a season-high 17 points for Texas (12-3, 2-2 Big 12), which rebounded from a four-point overtime loss at home to Kansas.

Rori Harmon scored 11 points, Lauren Ebo added 10 and each grabbed nine rebounds for Texas, which shot 39% (13 of 33) from the floor in the first half but 53% (9 of 17) in the second.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Kirsten Deans scored 19 points each for West Virginia (8-6, 1-3).

The Mountaineers jumped out to a 10-2 advantage, but Texas closed the first quarter on a 17-5 run and then led 39-25 at halftime. Matharu scored six points during a 10-0 surge that stretched the lead to 52-29 lead early in the third. West Virginia pulled to 64-51 with 4:24 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Texas scored 19 points off 20 West Virginia turnovers while committing 14. The Longhorns had a season-high 23 turnovers against Kansas.

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday. Texas plays at Iowa State on Wednesday.

