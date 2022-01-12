CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Mast scores 23, propels Bradley to 79-42 rout of Evansville

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:43 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had a season-high 23 points to go along with 13 rebounds and Bradley rolled past Evansville 79-47 in Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday night.

Terry Roberts had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Braves (8-9, 2-3), who had a season-high 20 assists.

Jawaun Newton had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Shamar Givance added 16 points. Preston Phillips had nine rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

