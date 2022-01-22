CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Mast scores 20 to lead Bradley past S. Illinois 70-62

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 11:15 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 20 points as Bradley defeated Southern Illinois 70-62 on Saturday night.

Terry Roberts had 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (10-10, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Malevy Leons had eight rebounds.

Lance Jones had 19 points and six rebounds for the Salukis (10-9, 3-4). Marcus Domask added 14 points.

___

___

