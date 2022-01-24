Massner leads Western Illinois against South Dakota after 24-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (11-7, 4-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-7, 3-4 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-7, 4-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-7, 3-4 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Trenton Massner scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 93-75 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-2 in home games. Western Illinois is eighth in the Summit in team defense, allowing 76.0 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Coyotes are 4-3 in Summit play. South Dakota has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks and Coyotes match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Leathernecks. Will Carius is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Mason Archambault averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

