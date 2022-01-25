CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Masic leads Maine against…

Masic leads Maine against New Hampshire after 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine Black Bears (3-13, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-6, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Vukasin Masic scored 25 points in Maine’s 71-64 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. New Hampshire leads the America East shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Marco Foster shooting 52.8% from 3-point range.

The Black Bears are 1-5 in America East play. Maine is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Black Bears won the last meeting 71-64 on Jan. 25. Masic scored 25 points to help lead the Black Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Jayden Martinez is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LeChaun DuHart is averaging 8.5 points for the Black Bears. Masic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Federal CIO Martorona going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up