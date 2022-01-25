Masic leads Maine against New Hampshire after 25-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-13, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-6, 2-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7…

Maine Black Bears (3-13, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-6, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Vukasin Masic scored 25 points in Maine’s 71-64 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. New Hampshire leads the America East shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Marco Foster shooting 52.8% from 3-point range.

The Black Bears are 1-5 in America East play. Maine is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Black Bears won the last meeting 71-64 on Jan. 25. Masic scored 25 points to help lead the Black Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Jayden Martinez is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LeChaun DuHart is averaging 8.5 points for the Black Bears. Masic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.