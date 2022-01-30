Mashburn leads New Mexico against San Diego State after 23-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 3-2 MWC) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 3-2 MWC)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 86-70 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs have gone 8-1 in home games. San Diego State averages 64.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Lobos are 1-7 in MWC play. New Mexico has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aztecs and Lobos match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aztecs. Trey Pulliam is averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Jaelen House is averaging 15.6 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Lobos: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

