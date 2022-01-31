Maryland takes on conference foe No. 10 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Brown and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans take on Eric Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday.

The Terrapins are 7-6 in home games. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.4.

The Spartans are 7-2 in conference games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten shooting 39.1% from downtown. Malik Hall paces the Spartans shooting 55.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatts Russell is averaging 13 points and 3.8 assists for the Terrapins. Ayala is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Brown averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Max Christie is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

