Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Morgan State on home slide

Morgan State Bears (6-10, 2-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-9, 1-3 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Morgan State Bears (6-10, 2-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-9, 1-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Morgan State looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Hawks are 3-3 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 2-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks and Bears face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dom London averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Zion Styles is averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

De’Torrion Ware is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bears. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.