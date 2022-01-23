Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North Carolina Central following Miller’s 22-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7, 0-2 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7, 0-2 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Randy Miller Jr. scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 73-49 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks are 3-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-0 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavius King averaging 1.8.

The Hawks and Eagles meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 9.2 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Kris Monroe is averaging 9.2 points for the Eagles. Miller is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

