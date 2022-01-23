CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North…

Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North Carolina Central following Miller’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7, 0-2 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Randy Miller Jr. scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 73-49 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks are 3-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-0 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavius King averaging 1.8.

The Hawks and Eagles meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 9.2 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Kris Monroe is averaging 9.2 points for the Eagles. Miller is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up