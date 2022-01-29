CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Martin, Greenlee carry FAU past UTSA 73-64

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 4:22 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alijah Martin and Bryan Greenlee scored 16 points apiece as Florida Atlantic defeated UTSA 73-64 on Saturday. Johnell Davis added 15 points for the Owls. Davis also had six rebounds.

Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (12-9, 5-3 Conference USA).

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-14, 1-8). Jacob Germany added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dhieu Deing had seven rebounds.

