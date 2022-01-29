CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Marshall snaps skid in…

Marshall snaps skid in upset win over UAB

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen tied a career-high scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Marshall held off UAB for an 84-81 upset win on Saturday night.

UAB’s Jordan Walker missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left in his attempt to tie it.

Marshall (8-13, 1-7 Conference USA) ended a 10-game losing streak in the process of getting its first conference win of the season.

Mikel Beyers had 19 points, Andrew Taylor scored 15 distributing seven assists and collecting six rebounds and Kyle Braun scored 11.

Walker had 23 points and eight assists for the Blazers (17-5, 7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Quan Jackson added 17 points and KJ Buffen scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up