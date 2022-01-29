CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Marshall, Rillie lift Samford past W. Carolina 74-64

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 5:53 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall had 18 points to lead five Samford players in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Western Carolina 74-64 on Saturday. Jaron Rillie added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Ques Glover chipped in 13, Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 11 and Jaden Campbell had 11.

Tyler Harris had 14 points for the Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 Southern Conference), whose losing streak reached five games. Joe Petrakis added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nick Robinson had nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts on the season. Samford defeated Western Carolina 85-60 on Jan. 8.

