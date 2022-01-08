CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Marshall lifts Samford over W. Carolina 85-60

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:42 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Samford to an 85-60 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Wesley Cardet Jr. had 18 points for Samford (11-4, 1-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover added 16 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Samford scored 51 points in the first half, a season high for the home team, while the 25 points in the second half for Western Carolina were the fewest of the season for the road team.

Nick Robinson had 15 points for the Catamounts (7-8, 1-1). Joe Petrakis added 11 points. Vonterius Woolbright had nine rebounds.

