Marshall leads Tennessee State against SIU-Edwardsville after 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (8-12, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-12, 1-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 67-54 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 4-2 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 4.7.

The Tigers are 3-5 against conference opponents. Tennessee State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Carter is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Marshall is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

