Marshall hosts North Texas after Perry’s 25-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (9-4, 2-1 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 0-2 C-USA) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (9-4, 2-1 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 0-2 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tylor Perry scored 25 points in North Texas’ 70-63 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Thundering Herd are 6-3 on their home court. Marshall leads C-USA with 37.1 points in the paint led by Taevion Kinsey averaging 2.3.

The Mean Green are 2-1 in conference matchups. North Texas is eighth in C-USA with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Thomas Bell averaging 6.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Taylor is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals. Kinsey is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Bell is averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

