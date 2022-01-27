Marshall faces Middle Tennessee after Kinsey’s 21-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-6, 3-2 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-12, 0-6 C-USA) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-6, 3-2 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-12, 0-6 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall’s 71-60 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-5 in home games. Marshall is sixth in C-USA scoring 74.7 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are 3-2 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

The Thundering Herd and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Josh Jefferson is averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

