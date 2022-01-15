CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Marist hosts Monmouth after Ituka’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 3:22 AM

Monmouth Hawks (10-4, 2-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-8, 2-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces the Monmouth Hawks after Jao Ituka scored 20 points in Marist’s 67-60 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 on their home court. Marist is fifth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Hawks are 2-1 in MAAC play. Monmouth ranks ninth in the MAAC with 11.3 assists per game led by George Papas averaging 3.1.

The Red Foxes and Hawks face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricardo Wright is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Ituka is averaging 17.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

Papas is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

