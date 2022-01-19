Maric leads Little Rock against Texas State after 24-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30…

Texas State Bobcats (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Texas State Bobcats after Nikola Maric scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 80-72 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. Little Rock has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 2-1 in conference matchups. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Nighael Ceaser averaging 0.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Palermo is averaging 12.9 points for the Trojans. Marko Lukic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Mason Harrell is averaging 10.6 points for the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.