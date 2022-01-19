Manning and the South Alabama Jaguars visit conference foe Louisiana

South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charles Manning Jr. and the South Alabama Jaguars visit Jordan Brown and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-1 in home games. Louisiana is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama is fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Kayo Goncalves is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.5 points. Manning is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.