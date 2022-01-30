CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Manhattan hosts Marist after Harris’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 2:02 AM

Marist Red Foxes (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-7, 3-5 MAAC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Noah Harris scored 24 points in Marist’s 94-87 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Jaspers have gone 5-2 at home. Manhattan is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes are 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 5-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers and Red Foxes match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.4 points for the Red Foxes. Jao Ituka is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

