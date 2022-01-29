Maine visits Vermont following Shungu’s 21-point showing

Maine Black Bears (4-14, 1-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 6-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Maine Black Bears (4-14, 1-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 6-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -25.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Maine Black Bears after Ben Shungu scored 21 points in Vermont’s 80-67 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts have gone 7-0 in home games. Vermont ranks ninth in the America East in rebounding with 29.2 rebounds. Isaiah Powell leads the Catamounts with 6.7 boards.

The Black Bears are 1-6 in America East play. Maine is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts and Black Bears face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ryan Davis is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 69.2% over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.