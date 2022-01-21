CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Madlock, South Carolina State Bulldogs to visit Styles, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-10, 0-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7, 0-1 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC action Saturday.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC shooting 31.0% from deep. Rakeim Gary leads the Bulldogs shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Hawks and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dom London is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.8 points. Zion Styles is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Gary averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

