Mack leads Wofford against Citadel after 22-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-7, 3-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the Citadel Bulldogs after B.J. Mack scored 22 points in Wofford’s 84-64 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Terriers have gone 5-3 at home. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Sam Godwin shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in conference matchups. Citadel scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Larson is averaging 9.4 points and four assists for the Terriers. Mack is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Jason Roche is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.9 points. Hayden Brown is averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

