Lyons, Jones carry Nicholls St. over UIW 87-56

KATY, Texas (AP) — Ryghe Lyons scored 18 points as Nicholls State rolled past UIW 87-56 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jones added 16 points for the Colonels, while Caleb Huffman chipped in 15.

Lyons shot 8 for 10 from the floor. He added four assists.

The game was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Devante Carter had 11 points for Nicholls State (9-6).

Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 20 points for the Cardinals (3-12). Godsgift ”GG” Ezedinma added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Morgan, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Cardinals, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

