Lyons and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Jackson State

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Southern Jaguars (10-10, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-15, 2-6 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrone Lyons and the Southern Jaguars take on Jayveous McKinnis and the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC action Monday.

The Tigers are 2-2 on their home court. Jackson State gives up 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Jaguars are 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinnis is averaging 12.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Tigers. Darrian Wilson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Lyons is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Jayden Saddler is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

