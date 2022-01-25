Lundy, Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Indiana Hoosiers

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seth Lundy and the Penn State Nittany Lions take on Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers are 12-1 in home games. Indiana is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Nittany Lions won the last matchup 61-58 on Jan. 2. Jalen Pickett scored 15 points to help lead the Nittany Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Pickett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Lundy is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.