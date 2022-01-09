CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Lucas lifts BYU over Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 52-43

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:27 AM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had 10 points as BYU defeated Saint Mary’s 52-43 on Saturday night.

Fousseyni Traore had 11 rebounds for BYU (14-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Alex Barcello added eight rebounds. Atiki Ally Atiki had three blocks.

Matthias Tass had 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Gaels (12-4, 0-1). Alex Ducas added 10 points. Kyle Bowen had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

