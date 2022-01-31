CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Luc scores 24 to…

Luc scores 24 to carry Holy Cross past Boston U. 75-70

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrell Luc had a season-high 24 points as Holy Cross snapped its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Boston University 75-70 on Monday night.

Bo Montgomery had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (5-15, 3-5 Patriot League). Malcolm Townsel added 12 points. Caleb Kenney had 2 points and five blocks.

The Crusaders swatted a season-high 10 blocks.

Javante McCoy had 18 points for the Terriers (15-9, 6-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up