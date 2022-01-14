Loyola Marymount (CA) visits San Diego after Earlington’s 21-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (9-7, 2-1 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (9-7, 2-1 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Loyola Marymount Lions after Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points in San Diego’s 68-63 overtime win against the Portland Pilots.

The Toreros are 5-2 on their home court. San Diego is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 0-1 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount (CA) allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earlington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jase Townsend is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Eli Scott is averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Dameone Douglas is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

