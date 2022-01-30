Loyola Chicago plays Drake, looks for 7th straight road win

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits Drake aiming to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Drake is seventh in the MVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 3.1.

The Ramblers are 7-1 in conference play. Loyola Chicago has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Ramblers square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Braden Norris is averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists for the Ramblers. Lucas Williamson is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

