Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Valpo

Valparaiso (8-8, 1-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (11-2, 2-0) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso (8-8, 1-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (11-2, 2-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fifth straight win over Valparaiso at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Beacons at Loyola of Chicago was an 85-76 win on Feb. 19, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lucas Williamson, Ryan Schwieger, Aher Uguak and Braden Norris have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Ramblers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 36 percent over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Williamson has connected on 38.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Valparaiso is 6-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 2-8 when falling short of 71. Loyola of Chicago is 11-0 when it scores at least 68 points and 0-2 on the year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Ramblers are 11-0 when they score at least 68 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Beacons are 6-0 when they score at least 71 points and 2-8 on the year when falling short of 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 78.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.