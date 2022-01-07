Louisville looks to extend streak vs Fla St.

Louisville (10-4, 4-0) vs. Florida State (7-5, 1-2) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville (10-4, 4-0) vs. Florida State (7-5, 1-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks for its fifth straight conference win against Florida State. Louisville’s last ACC loss came against the Duke Blue Devils 70-56 on March 10, 2021. Florida State lost 76-54 on the road against Wake Forest on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville’s Malik Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Williams has connected on 28.1 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cardinals have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three contests while Louisville has assists on 41 of 67 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25 percent of all possessions, the 21st-best rate among Division I teams. Louisville has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 14 games (ranking the Cardinals 252nd).

