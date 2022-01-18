Louisville Cardinals face the Boston College Eagles on 3-game slide

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville comes into the matchup with Boston College as losers of three straight games.

The Cardinals are 6-3 in home games. Louisville is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 against ACC opponents. Boston College averages 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Cardinals and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

