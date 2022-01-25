CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Louisville boards to meet…

Louisville boards to meet amid reports Mack will soon be out

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s Board of Trustees and the school’s Athletic Association have scheduled a joint meeting for Wednesday amid a report that coach Chris Mack will soon be out.

The agenda announcement Tuesday said both boards will “discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters,” but didn’t mention Mack. The Athletic reported Tuesday night that the fourth-year coach and the school are finalizing a separation agreement, pending board approval.

Louisville (11-9, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive spring. The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games. They are 6-8 since the coach returned on Dec. 1 from a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in the handling of an extortion attempt by fired assistant Dino Gaudio.

Louisville also awaits a decision by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) on NCAA allegations following a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. The IARP was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball.

The governing body tacked on additional allegations last fall, saying Mack failed to maintain an atmosphere of compliance.

Louisville hired Mack from Xavier in March 2018 to replace acting coach David Padgett, who took over following the October 2017 firing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino in the wake of the initial federal investigation.

Mack is 63-36 at Louisville but 24-18 over the past 1 1/2 seasons. His 2019-20 squad went 24-7, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

3 takeaways from FITARA 13

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up