Louisville and Notre Dame meet for conference showdown

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Locke and the Louisville Cardinals host Dane Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC action Saturday.

The Cardinals are 7-3 in home games. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is seventh in the ACC shooting 36.0% from downtown. Goodwin paces the Fighting Irish shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals and Fighting Irish meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locke is shooting 36.2% and averaging 10.8 points for the Cardinals. Malik Williams is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Goodwin is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 15.4 points. Blake Wesley is shooting 41.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.