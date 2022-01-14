CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Louisiana visits Texas State following Julien’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Texas State Bobcats after Kobe Julien scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 83-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in home games. Texas State scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-1 in conference matchups. Louisiana is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.7 points for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Jordan Brown is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

