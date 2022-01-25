Longwood hosts N.C. A&T after Smith’s 22-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 4-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-5, 5-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 4-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-5, 5-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the Longwood Lancers after Collin Smith scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-72 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Lancers have gone 10-1 in home games. Longwood leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Isaiah Wilkins paces the Lancers with 6.0 rebounds.

The Aggies are 4-2 in Big South play. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 32.0% from downtown. Smith leads the Aggies shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Lancers and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Lancers. Wilkins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Marcus Watson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.