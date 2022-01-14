Longwood faces Gardner-Webb after Hill’s 24-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Justin Hill scored 24 points in Longwood’s 83-75 overtime win against the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers are 8-1 on their home court. Longwood leads the Big South with 15.8 assists per game led by Hill averaging 3.9.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-0 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Jordan Sears is averaging 8.5 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.