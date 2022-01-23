CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Long Island-Brooklyn tops Fairleigh Dickinson 79-75

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 10:15 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ty Flowers had 30 points and 15 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn narrowly defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 79-75 on Sunday night.

Eral Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (8-10, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Isaac Kante added 13 points. Alex Rivera had seven assists and six rebounds.

Brandon Rush had 21 points for the Knights (1-14, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Devon Dunn added 13 points. Anquan Hill had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

