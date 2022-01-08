CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Long Island Brooklyn defeats St. Francis (Pa.) 75-70 in OT

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 4:55 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 21 points as Long Island Brooklyn edged St. Francis (Pa.) 75-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Eral Penn had 15 points and seven rebounds for Long Island Brooklyn (5-9, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Kyndall Davis added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 21 points for the Red Flash (4-11, 0-4), who have now lost six games in a row. Maxwell Land scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Marlon Hargis had 10 points.

