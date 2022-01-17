CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Long Island-Brooklyn defeats St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-65

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Long Island-Brooklyn beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-65 on Monday.

Kyndall Davis had 19 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (7-9, 4-2 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tre Wood added 13 points and seven rebounds and Alex Rivera had 12 points.

Larry Moreno had 13 points for the Terriers (4-13, 1-5). Jack Hemphill and Trey Quartlebaum each had 11 points.

