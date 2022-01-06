ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary’s 74-57

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 9:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island-Brooklyn beat Mount St. Mary’s 74-57 on Thursday night.

Eral Penn added 20 points for the Sharks.

Tre Wood had 12 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (4-9, 1-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kyndall Davis added five steals.

Mezie Offurum had 12 points for the Mountaineers (4-9, 0-1). Nana Opoku added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had six assists.

