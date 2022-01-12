Long Beach State hosts UCSB following Sanni’s 29-point performance

UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-9, 0-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-9, 0-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the Long Beach State Beach after Ajare Sanni scored 29 points in UCSB’s 85-83 overtime loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach are 2-3 in home games. Long Beach State is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gauchos are 0-1 in Big West play. UCSB has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Beach and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 15.1 points for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Gauchos. Amadou Sow is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

